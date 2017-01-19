Listen Live

OPP and OFSC Launch Snowmobile Safety Week

Seven Snowmobile-related Fatalities Reported So Far This Season

By News

Provincial Police launched Ontario Snowmobile Safety Week with a grim fact: So far this season, seven people have lost their lives in snowmobile-related incidences. Provincial Police joined forces with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs today to kick off the sledding safety initiative, while the OFSC’s Lisa Stackhouse says those seven deaths should drive the message home.

She adds that being safe means realizing conditions could change at any time.

Ontario Snowmobile Safety Week runs from January 21st to the 29th.

