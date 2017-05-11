Listen Live

OPP Arrest 3 In Connection To Church Robberies

Teen boys accused in a string of robberies

By News

Grey County OPP have made three arrests in connection to an on going investigation from back in September. Three churches were robbed on September 22, 2016 in Meaford, where four laptops and a sum of cash was stolen. Now almost 8 months after the fact, investigators say they have arrested and charged three teen boys. A 19 year old, a 15 year old and a 14 year old have all been charged with break and enter and are scheduled to appear in court in June.

