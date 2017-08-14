OPP Arrest Man At Potato Festival For Using Taser

A man was arrested at the Potato Festival over the weekend in Alliston, after police say he assaulted security staff with a taser. Investigators say he was first using the weapon to threaten others at the festival, before engaging in combat with security official and using the taser. Luckily police were around to get a hold of the situation. A 23 year old Aurora man has been charged with assault with a weapon, and possession of a prohibited weapon.