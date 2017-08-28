OPP Claim Biggest Drug Bust in Ontario

The OPP are showing off the results of what they’re calling the biggest provincial drug bust ever. Commissioner Vince Hawkes was on hand at Orillia OPP Headquarters this morning, with a literal wall of cocaine behind him; over a thousand kilograms of coke seized as part of Project Hope. The investigation began in March, and police say it shut down a smuggling operation responsible for bringing enormous amounts of cocaine into the province via Argentina. “The OPP recognize that illegal drugs cause grievous harm and threaten community safety.” says Commissioner Hawkes, “With the amount of pure cocaine seized during Project HOPE, we’ve stopped many criminals from causing more harm to our communities while removing a quarter of a billion dollars from the criminal economy.” The street value of the drugs seized is estimated at $250 million dollars. Three men, one each from Toronto, Brampton, and Vaughan, facing Drug Importing and Possession charges.