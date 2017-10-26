OPP Commissioner Puts Inattentive Commercial Truck Drivers On Notice

The OPP’s top cop today outlined details of charges laid in connection to three transport truck related fatal crashes, one of them in the Georgina area. Commissioner Vince Hawkes said today in all three incidences, a transport truck crashed into the back of traffic that was slowing or stopped, causing crashes that collectively claimed the lives of four men, one woman, and one child, while several others suffered serious injury. “This series of horrific collisions is driver inattention at its worst and the most tragic reminder in recent history of the tremendous toll on the lives of innocent citizens when commercial transport truck drivers are not paying full attention to the road.” said Hawkes, “We are putting drivers on notice that the OPP will pursue every investigative avenue following serious collisions and hold at-fault drivers accountable to the full extent of the law.” A 31-year-old Scarborough truck driver faces five charges including dangerous driving causing death in connection to the July 27th collision in Georgina that claimed two lives.

Banner photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police