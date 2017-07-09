OPP Confirm Fatal Drownings In Wasaga Beach

OPP say another case drowning has claimed lives this weekend. Two men in their twenties went missing yesterday at Wasaga beach. They were last reported being seen at the mouth of the Nottawasga River when police received the emergency call. Officials searched the water for about an hour and found bother men unresponsive. Despite life saving efforts, both men were pronounced dead. Investigators say alcohol is not a factor in these drownings. They also confirm one man is from Collingwood and the other is from Caledon, and that neither were wearing life jackets.