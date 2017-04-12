OPP in Gravenhurst Charge Several People With Trespassing
Police Say The Former Muskoka Regional Center Is Off Limits
Bracebridge OPP have already charged almost a dozen people with trespassing over the last several days, for entering the property of the former Muskoka Regional Center in Gravenhurst, located at the end of Muskoka Road North. One officer even saw a couple hop the fence with their two teenage kids. They say the area is fenced off and posted with no trespassing signs, and anyone who enters the property can face charges.