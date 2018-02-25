OPP investigating mischief call in Orillia

The Orillia detachment of the OPP continue to look into a call of mischief.

The preliminary investigation reveals three men attended a business on Front Street in Orillia during the early morning hours of Sunday February 18th morning.

The words “Wind” and “705” were found to be spray painted on the building.

If you have any information on this incident you’re encouraged to contact Orillia OPP or Crimestoppers.