OPP Investigating Shooting in Oro-Medonte

A 37-year-old Aurora man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Oro-Medonte.

OPP and Simcoe County Paramedics were called Monday night (9:20) to Old Barrie Road in the village of Rugby. The injured man was transported to a hospital in Toronto.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or knows who may be responsible is urged to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).