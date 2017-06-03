OPP Issue Public Safety Warning in Orillia

Orillia OPP have issued a public safety warning, asking everyone in the area of Mississaga Street West between Volunteer Drive and McKenzie Street and Mary Street between McKenzie Street and O’Brien Street to stay inside their homes, and for other residents to avoid the area until further notice. They say officers responded to a domestic call this morning at 8:15 and set up a containment area. At this point officials feel that attending these areas would pose a risk to safety. They have since dispatched a number of special units to handle the situation, including a Tactics and Rescue team and K9. No other information is available at this time.