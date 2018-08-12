OPP lay charges after finding body of missing woman

Charges laid in the case of a missing woman from Parry Sound.

The OPP say a 39 year old Britt-Byng Inlet man faces charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

Police say the body of 36-year-old Amanda McClaskin was found early Saturday morning in a wooded area in Muskoka Lakes Township. McClaskin was last seen walking away from her home on August 3rd.

The man will appear in a Parry Sound court on Thursday.