OPP lay charges following drug bust in Bracebridge

Charges have been filed against two people from Bracebridge following a drug bust.

On Friday February 23rd The Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the OPP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant at a Manitoba Street address.

Over $10,000 worth of controlled substances were seized in addition to $10,000 cash.

A 60 year old and 49 year old, both of Bracebridge, face numerous charges including five counts of possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The two accused had a bail hearing in Newmarket on Saturday.