UPDATE: OPP Looking For Missing Man Swept Away In Green River

Body recovered

By News

MONDAY AFTERNOON

The body of a 26 year old man, originally from India, has been recovered. Name has not been released. An autopsy will be conducted in Toronto.

MONDAY  MORNING

Orillia OPP are searching for a 27-year-old man who appears to have been swept away by the Green River. They’ve been searching the waterways in Ramara Township where the man went missing around 5pm yesterday. Officials say the man had a number of people around when he got caught in a current and swept away. One person nearby used a canoe to try and rescue the man, but ended up in distress himself and had to be rescued by an off duty fire fighter. The underwater search and rescue recovery unit is now continuing the search.

