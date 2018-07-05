OPP looking for suspect in Meaford vehicle theft

The investigation continues into the theft of a five year old vehicle in Meaford. Grey County OPP report the 2013 Ford Focus was stolen Thursday morning from the Rockford Restaurant.

Police are looking for a suspect, who’s described as…

– Having a European accent

– Approximately 5’10” tall

– Blonde/partly bald hair

– Slim build

– Wearing blue jeans, a yellow T-shirt and running shoes

If you have any details you’re asked to call Grey County OPP or Crimestoppers.