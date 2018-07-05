Listen Live

OPP looking for suspect in Meaford vehicle theft

OPP say the 2013 Ford Focus was stolen Thursday morning from the Rockford Restaurant

By News

The investigation continues into the theft of a five year old vehicle in Meaford. Grey County OPP report the 2013 Ford Focus was stolen Thursday morning from the Rockford Restaurant.

Police are looking for a suspect, who’s described as…

– Having a European accent
– Approximately 5’10” tall
– Blonde/partly bald hair
– Slim build
– Wearing blue jeans, a yellow T-shirt and running shoes

If you have any details you’re asked to call Grey County OPP or Crimestoppers.

