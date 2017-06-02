Listen Live

OPP Seek Driver Of Suspicious Vehicle

Boy approached in Stayner

By News

Provincial Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle after a youth in Stayner was approached and urged to get in. This happened Wednesday between 1:30 and 1:45 pm near Beech Street and County Road 42. The boy, who was on a bicycle, refused to get in, rode off and called police. The suspect vehicle is described as:

 

  • Older model 4 door Dodge product
  • Dark Blue in colour
  • Thin red racing strip on motor vehicle hood, top and rear
  • Possibly driven by a male in his 40’s

A similar vehicle was seen in Elmvale early Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to call OPP at (705) 429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The OPP reminds everyone to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.

Related posts

Two Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Bracebridge

Bradford Man Arrested For Indecent Acts

Suspended Driver May Not Have Known

Bradford Workplace Injury Under Investigation

Front Line OPP To Be Issued Anti-OD Drug

Wynne Weighs in On Wage Worries

Police, Health Officials Issue Carfentanil Warning

Huntsville Business Hiding a Grow Op

Charges Laid in Connection to Huntsville Stabbing