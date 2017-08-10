Oprah has launched her own brand of food

Oprah Winfrey is headed to the supermarket aisle with her own line of refrigerated soups and side dishes. Oprah has teamed up with Kraft Heinz to launch the line after creating a joint venture earlier this year.

The new brand, called O, That’s Good!, will offer comfort foods with added vegetables, such as mashed potatoes with cauliflower mixed in. A broccoli cheddar soup has butternut squash to replace some cheese.

The Oprah-branded soups and side dishes, priced below $5 each, will come to some supermarkets this week and be available in the U.S. by October. It is unclear if the products will be sold in Canada.