A spokesperson for Oprah says that Vernita died on November 22nd in Milwaukee and a private service was already held. We didn’t see much of Oprah’s mother but she did make an appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 1990 where she got a makeover.

Lee was a teenager when she gave birth to Winfrey in Mississippi in 1954. They moved to Milwaukee when Winfrey was 6 years old.