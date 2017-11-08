Optimizing Your Optimum Card

Shoppers Drug Mart Optimum Rewards card is being replaced in the new year by a joint rewards program with Loblaws PC Points plan. The two will be merged into a PC Optimum card in February. “We’re bringing the very best of Shoppers Optimum and PC Plus together,” said Uwe Stueckmann, senior vice president of marketing. PC Optimum is “the future of loyalty programs for Loblaw companies,” he said, “harnessing both the power of PC Plus and Shoppers Optimum across the unified network of our stores coast to coast.” Consumers can keep collecting points as usual until Feb. 1 next year when their Optimum and/or Plus points will move to the new program at equal value. If a collector has $100 worth of Optimum points, they will receive $100 worth of PC Optimum points, for example.