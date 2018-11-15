Order Of The Spirit Catcher Awards 2018!

The Order of The Spirit Catcher Award is the highest honour given by the City of Barrie to outstanding citizens who volunteer their time to our community! These individuals volunteer selflessly and have impacted our community with their time and love for what they do!

This year’s recipients are in the Youth category Jake Vaz!

Jake started playing chess at the age of 6 and is love for the game and lack of chess events in Barrie prompted him to approach the Barrie Public Library about starting up a chess club! At just 14-years-old Jake, with the help of library staff created a Sunday Chess Club program that grew and grew over the years!

In the Adult category, William Dwyer!

Will is a World War II vet and after retiring at 60, he’s given his life to his volunteer work. He has spent the past 10 years volunteering at RVH, more than 24 years with Parkinson Society, and 9 years with the Legion Poppy Fund! Not to mention that Will has raised more than $860,000 for the Terry Fox Run in Barrie with a goal of raising $1 million.