Orillia Celebrating Successful Games

Some hurrahs and huzzahs over at Orillia City Hall, as its mayor touts the success of the Ontario Winter Games. “The Orillia 2018 Ontario Winter Games truly brought people together to host, what I believe was, the most successful games to date. The commitment from the community whether financial, in kind, or through their volunteerism was absolutely incredible,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “On behalf of the City of Orillia, I would like to thank the Winter Games Organizing Committee, dedicated volunteers, our amazing community partners and sponsors for their contributions in making this event a true success. It was evident from the feedback we received that everyone went above and beyond to make The Games an event to remember for all involved. It was amazing to see over 800 volunteers become 800 wonderful ambassadors.”Over 3,000 participants descending on Orillia and area early this month, participating in 25 different events. Let’s see if Orillia can do it again, when the community hosts the Ontario Winter Games yet again, in 2020.