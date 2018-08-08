Orillia doctors recognized by CPS

hysician achievement awards to a pair that work in Orillia.

The Canadian Paediatric Society has recognized Doctors Al Hudak and Michelle Gordon with the Distinguished Community Paediatrician Award.

Dr. Gordon has been serving Orillia and surrounding communities for the past 15 years, the past ten as Chief of Neonatal and Paediatric Medicine at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gordon joins Dr. Gary Smith as the only Orillia physicians to capture this national award. Dr. Smith won the award in 2010.

Dr. Hudak has been active as a member of OMA Council since 1989, including the past 10 years as Chair.

Both doctors were presented with their awards at individual ceremonies that took place earlier this year.