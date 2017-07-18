Listen Live

Orillia Excavator Fire Deemed Suspicious

Police Looking for Witnesses to Out of The Ordinary Activity in the Area

A fire in Orillia is being treated as suspicious. Orillia Fire Services go the call to a construction site on Monarch Drive just after midnight this morning, to find an excavator on fire. While firefighters worked on dousing the heavy equipment, police brought in forensic officers to figure out how the fire started. The OPP is asking anyone who saw anything out of the norm in the area around midnight to give them a call.

