Orillia Family Makes Another Special Delivery To Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

A prominent Orillia family has made another financial commitment towards improving patient care at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. The Mundell’s have announced a pledge of $30,000 towards equipment and technology. “The Mundell family continues to set a great example of being exemplary Orillia citizens,” said Mark Riczu, Executive Director, OSMH Foundation. “This significant contribution will go a long way to ensuring our healthcare team has the tools they need to continue delivering excellent patient care.” In recognition of the donation, the Hospital unit providing cardio-respiratory care and rehabilitation will be named The Mundell Family Outpatient Cardio-Respiratory & Rehabilitation Clinic. “So many of our family, friends and clients use the services of OSMH,” said John Mundell, Vice President, Mundell Funeral Home. “Giving back to an organization that touches so many in our community just made sense.” The Mundell family’s total lifetime giving to OSMH to more than $200,000.

Banner Photo, From Left to Right: Michele Mundell, Shelley Harrison-Mundell, Erin Carpenter-Mundell, John Mundell, Judy Mundell, Chloe Carpenter, Connie Woodward-Mundell.