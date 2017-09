Police are calling a fire in Orillia early yesterday morning a case of Arson. Emergency crews were called to a West St. home around 4:00 in the morning, to find two people who were able to get out of the home safely. After it was knocked down, investigators moved in and say there’s enough evidence to point a fire that was intentionally set. Give Orillia OPP or Crimestoppers a call if you have any information.