Listen Live

Orillia Man Charged By Anti-Child Porn Unit

Pro-active Investigation Began In December

By News

Child Pornography charges have been laid in Orillia. The OPP say a pro-active online undercover investigation into a suspect began in December, and culminated in a search warrant being executed on an Orillia home last Thursday. There, police say a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with Possessing, Accessing, and Making Available Child Pornography. He will be back in Orillia court at the end of the month.

Related posts

Former OPC Leader Says False Allegations Undermine #MeToo Movement

It’s Safer Internet Day

The Rap Sheet

Space X Mega Rocket To Launch Tesla Into Orbit

Barrie Needs to Better Prepare for Population Growth

Barrie Sells Last Municipally-Owned Parcel of Industrial Land

City Not Interested In Enforcing New Drone, Security Camera Rules

Man Charged After Crashing Sled On Remote Georgian Bay Township Trail

Georgina Fire Warning of Ontario Fire Service Scam