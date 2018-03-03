Orillia man charged in weapons raid

OPP have laid numerous charges against a man following a search warrant in Orillia.

At approximately 3:00 pm Friday the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit, Orillia OPP detachment members, Central Region Tactics and Rescue and Central Region Emergency Response Team executed the warrant at the Mary Street address.

As a result of the search police seized a Long Gun, Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Marijuana.

A 38 year old Orillia man faces five charges including careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of firearm.

He’s scheduled to appear in Orillia court on April 10th.