Orillia man re-arrested after escaping

A scary situation at Orillia City Hall. A man in custody was able to get away from OPP Officers around 9:30am Wednesday which led to a foot chase and City Hall being put into a lockdown condition. The man was located a short time later and take into custody. The 26 year old Orillia resident is currently facing a charge of Escape Lawful Custody in addition to the original charges for which he was being processed for this morning. The investigation continues.