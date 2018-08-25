Orillia Mayor disappointed with acquisition denial

“Disappointing and unfortunate for the City of Orillia”.

That’s the quote for Mayor Steve Clarke after the City received notification that the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) will not hear an appeal on its decision to deny the proposed acquisition of the Orillia Power Distribution Corporation by Hydro One.

Clarke goes onto say the acquisition would’ve resulted in one of the largest ever investments in Orillia’s history; bringing much needed economic growth, jobs and development to our community.

City staff are reviewing the OEB’s decision.

