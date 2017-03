Orillia Opera House

March 30,31 and April 1,2,6,7,8,9 2017

Weeknights at 7:30pm Sunday Matinee at 2pm

Mariposa Arts Theater Presents Vanya, Sonia, & Masha & Spike. Christoper Durang plays cheeky homage to all things Chekhov. The countryside bliss of siblings Vanya and Sonia  is thrown into disarray when sister-turned-actress Masha returns home with her new, rather dimwitted, lover in tow, sparking a fiery bout of rivalry, ust and opportunity.