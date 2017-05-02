Orillia Opts Not To Switch to Online Voting

Orillia is sticking with an old fashioned tabulator. At last evening’s council meeting, it was decided to stay offline in the next election, voting down a proposed move to Internet-based voting. It was argued the system is too vulnerable to hacking. The 2018 municipal election will be done on tabulators, but different ones than you may have used in the last vote; the equipment and software, purchased in 1997, is too out of date and needs to be replaced. Just last month, Penetanguishene council approved the switch to online voting.