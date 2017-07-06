Orillia Ranked 33rd Best Place To Live In Canada, Barrie Placed 70th

A little sibling rivalry on the provincial scale: a Moneysense Magazine article has ranked Orillia as 33rd Best Place to Live in Canada. Barrie came in at number 70 on the list. Music to the ears of Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman had a different take.

The rankings are based on a number of factors, such as property taxes, weather, and access to healthcare, but Mayor Clarke says there’s one thing that set Orillia apart.

Barrie used to be higher on this list, but Mayor Jeff Lehman says there’s good reason the city fell to 70th place.

You can take a look at the rankings, from first place Ottawa ON, to last place Colchester Subdivision C, NS, right here.