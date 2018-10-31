Orillia Secondary School SCARES Hunger

Orillia Secondary Students are on a mission this Halloween, to SCARE hunger away from our community members!

This Halloween, be apart of our mission, help SCARE hunger by dropping off perishable food items at Orillia Secondary School. Passionate students and staff will be anxiously awaiting you (and your donations) arrival!

Are you unable to visit the high school but are still wanting to get involved? Stuck handing out candy..or worse, you have to work? Give us a call! Students will also be going door to door in Orillia collecting donations for our cause. Let us know if you are interested in donating and we’ll be sure your house is on our route