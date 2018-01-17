Listen Live

Orillia Terriers Heading to Newfoundland

Team's Act of Kindness Helped Win Scotiabank Hockey Heroes Competition

By News

Big day for the Orillia Terriers Atom A team. They’re winners of the Scotiabank Hockey Heroes competition. The team has been competing with another from Vancouver in a series of challenges which have been airing on Wednesday night hockey broadcasts on Sportsnet. But the story behind the story is how they were chosen in the first place. Team Manager Michelle Robitaille says the players worked at odd jobs over the summer, raising money to send a sick child and their family to a Maple Leafs game…

Grayson and his family were treated to a limo ride to the game last November and a night in a luxury hotel. As for the Terriers, they’ll be treated to an expenses paid trip this week to Corner Brook Newfoundland for Hockey Day in Canada festivities.

Related posts

Moving And Shaking At Queen’s Park

The Rap Sheet

Shortlist For Barrie Downtown Theatre Name

Cardiac Care Centre In The Right Spot

UPDATE: If 60 Is The New 40…

Barrie Company Shuttering

The Rap Sheet

Barrie Public Library Wants You To Feel Safer There

Lots of Numbers Tossed Around Barrie City Hall