Orillia Terriers Heading to Newfoundland

Big day for the Orillia Terriers Atom A team. They’re winners of the Scotiabank Hockey Heroes competition. The team has been competing with another from Vancouver in a series of challenges which have been airing on Wednesday night hockey broadcasts on Sportsnet. But the story behind the story is how they were chosen in the first place. Team Manager Michelle Robitaille says the players worked at odd jobs over the summer, raising money to send a sick child and their family to a Maple Leafs game…

Grayson and his family were treated to a limo ride to the game last November and a night in a luxury hotel. As for the Terriers, they’ll be treated to an expenses paid trip this week to Corner Brook Newfoundland for Hockey Day in Canada festivities.