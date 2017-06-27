Orillia Ward Boundaries Change For 2018 Election

Orillia council has approved changes to ward boundaries for the 2018 election.

The boundary changes will move the northerly boundary between Wards 2 and 3 to Coldwater Rd. W. and Highway 11. Ward 1 will extend further west to divide with Ward 2 along the Lightfoot Trail System. The southerly boundary of Ward 4 will extend further south to divide with Ward 1 along Queen St. and Atherley Rd. down to Industrial St.

“The current ward structure has been in place since 2000. The option selected is the least disruptive and will address future growth, particularly in the Westridge area,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “We want to make certain residents are effectively represented at the Council table and this change will support that.”

You can find more info on the changes here.