Orillia Waterfront Centre Recognized For Its Wood Architecture And Design

The Orillia Waterfront Centre has been recognized internationally for its design. The project was selected from among others from China, New York, Chile, Quebec and Ontario. “The Orillia Waterfront Centre is visually stunning and we’ve had great feedback about the facility from boaters and user groups,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “It’s truly become a feature of our waterfront and we are pleased the building has been recognized for its great design.” Awarded by the Canadian Wood Council and judged by leading Principals in Design, the Wood Design and Building Awards program showcases exceptional wood buildings and serves to inspire designs to push the boundaries of what they think is possible for wood construction. “The wood elements not only act as a structural component for the building but also are an amazing architectural detail,” said Kent Guptill, Director of Facilities and Special Projects for the City.

The winning projects were showcased on a video produced by Wood Design & Building Magazine.

The official opening of the Orillia Waterfront Centre took place on June 20, 2017. It was built by local contractor, Bradanick Construction Services and features washrooms, showers, reception and office space, boaters/community use lounge, laundry facilities, public washrooms for park users and exterior seating areas. The building is home to the Port of Orillia during the boating season and is programmed by the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department during the off-season. It is also available for rentals.