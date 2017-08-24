Listen Live

ORNGE Air Ambulance Responds To Innisfil Farm Accident

South Simcoe Police Help Locate And Rescue Trapped Worker

Emergency crews were quick to respond to the scene of a farm accident yesterday in Innisfil. It happened just after 11, when a man moving logs with a tractor, got pinned between the machine and his load. Luckily the victim was able to grab his cell phone and call 911. ORNGE Air Ambulance responded, along with police, fire and ems who were able to locate the victim and perform a rescue within minutes. Officials at South Simcoe Police say this is an excellent example of emergency service working together quickly and effectively. The victim suffered minor injuries to his leg.

Photo Courtesy Of South Simcoe Police

