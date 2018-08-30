Oro Medonte Boy In Hospital After Climbing Wall Fall

A six-year-old boy is in hospital after falling almost 40 feet at a local climbing wall.

Oro Medonte’s Ben McDermott is in sick kids hospital today, after reports he fell from the climbing wall at Horseshoe Valley Resort Friday.

The Ministry of Labour confirms it is investigating, saying it has been to the Resort twice, and that the business is complying with the investigation.

Horseshoe Resort says the climbing wall is closed for the duration of the investigation, releasing the follow statement: