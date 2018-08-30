Listen Live

Oro Medonte Boy In Hospital After Climbing Wall Fall

Horseshoe Resort Cooperating with Labour Ministry Investigation

By News

A six-year-old boy is in hospital after falling almost 40 feet at a local climbing wall.

Oro Medonte’s Ben McDermott is in sick kids hospital today, after reports he fell from the climbing wall at Horseshoe Valley Resort Friday.

The Ministry of Labour confirms it is investigating, saying it has been to the Resort twice, and that the business is complying with the investigation.

Horseshoe Resort says the climbing wall is closed for the duration of the investigation, releasing the follow statement:

This past Friday there was an unfortunate incident on our rock climbing wall. The attraction will remain closed for ongoing investigations. Our thoughts are with the boy and his family.

Related posts

Suspect Pictures Released As Cops Look For Witnesses to Separate Crimes

Innisfil Mayor and Two Councillors In League With Developer, According to Integrity Report

Barrie Colts back in action for training camp

Serious Crash Shuts Down Highway 26 Through Springwater

Everyone Thought Tesla’s Flying Cars Were Years In The Making…

Random Downtown Barrie Act Of Kindness

Express And Late Night Transit Options Rolling Out For Georgian Students

Plant Closure In Barrie

New YouTube Tool Shows how Digitally Addicted you Really are