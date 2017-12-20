Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Oro Medonte Gives Thumbs Up to 2018 Budget

Around $76 Extra A Year On An Average Home

By News

Property taxes are going up in Oro Medonte. Council has approved the 2018 Operating and Capital budget for the municipality and it comes with a 2.99% tax increase this year. That works out to about $76 on a home valued at $300,000. Nearly $1.5 million has been set aside for the construction of a new Shanty Bay fire hall, with money set aside for repairs to the township’s five community halls and other recreational pursuits. The bulk of the budget, at $4.3 million, is to be spent on road and bridge construction projects.

Related posts

Overnight Car Fire in Orillia Deemed Suspicious

The Rap Sheet

One Year Review Of Ontario’s Energy Board

Swiss Chalet Gets A Facelift In Barrie

The Rap Sheet

Man Accused Of Pepper Spraying One Officer And Attempting to Spray More

Barrie Area Transit Getting Two Mil From Provincial Gas Tax Fund

Ribbon Cut at RVH Child and Youth Mental Health Unit

Barrie Expecting Fifty-Four Electric Vehicle Charging Stations At Four Locations