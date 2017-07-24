Oro Medonte School Fire Under Control In Less Than An Hour

They’re still trying to figure out the cause, but are not treating an Oro Medonte school fire as suspicious. Emergency services were flooded with calls early Saturday morning, of flames coming from the roof of Guthrie Public School. The fire was contained in short order, knocked down in about 45 minutes. Fire Services had cleared the scene by 9:00, while most of the damage was contained to the roof of the school. No cause or damage estimate has been determined yet, and no injuries have been reported.