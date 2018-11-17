Oro Station Christmas Market

Our annual 2 day Christmas Market takes place on Friday, November 16th from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, November 17th from 10 am to 3 pm. Oro Station Community Hall, 31 Ridge Road E, Oro-Medonte (Oro Station)

Our makers and bakers are busy creating unique handcrafted items and baking up delicious treats! We are a small venue with a lot to offer;

Art work, Wood craft, Hand knit items, Jams, Preserves, Delicious Baking, Hand made soaps, Stained Glass, Succulent and air plants, Fabric creations and more!