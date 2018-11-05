Oscar Mayer Says That Hot Dogs Are Sandwiches!
What?
The internet has long debated whether pineapple belongs on pizza, and now the latest debate has people questioning everything in life…
Last week the Oscar Mayer company weighed in on the debate claiming that yes, hotdogs are sandwiches… They even setup a hotline for people to voice their opinion.
They than posted some of their best comments on twitter
We know what’s true… But we’re gonna give you 24 hours to change our mind. Call to tell us why you think a hot dog IS NOT a sandwich. #ChangeOscarsMind pic.twitter.com/mhUoHBmnre
We get it… Chicago people love sandwiches. 😉 #ChangeOscarsMind pic.twitter.com/qM93jTzjKV
