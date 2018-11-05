Listen Live

Oscar Mayer Says That Hot Dogs Are Sandwiches!

What?

By Kool Eats

The internet has long debated whether pineapple belongs on pizza, and now the latest debate has people questioning everything in life…

Last week the Oscar Mayer company weighed in on the debate claiming that yes, hotdogs are sandwiches… They even setup a hotline for people to voice their opinion.

They than posted some of their best comments on twitter

