Osheaga Announces 2017 Lineup

The Weeknd, Muse and Lorde To Headline Montreal Festival

Get your bags packed early! Osheaga is returning for another glorious year in Parc Jean-Drapeau August 4th-6th, 2017, with headliners The Weeknd, Muse and Lorde.

The festival wGill also see performances by Major Lazer, Alabama Shakes, Justice, Solange, Cage The Elephant, and Die Antwoord plus Father John Misty, Foster the People, The Shins, Milky Chance, Broken Social Scene and many more. See the full lineup in the poster below:

Tickets are on sale now on Osheaga.com.

Image of Lorde courtesy Annette Geneva via Flickr

