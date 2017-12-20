Ottawa Man Ticketed For Leaving His Car Unlocked

Even though thieves didn’t actually break into his unlocked car this Ottawa man feels robbed.

Police in Gatineau, Quebec ticketed David Carriere $52 last week for breaking a bylaw that requires you to lock up your unattended vehicle.

Obviously Davied Carriere was not happy, his response says it all:

“Ah, the nanny state. Next time I visit I will lock the doors but leave the windows rolled down. As I read it, that is not technically illegal,” Carriere wrote. “Any other stupid bylaws I should be aware of?”

(photo cred: CTV NEWS)