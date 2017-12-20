Ottawa Man Ticketed For Leaving His Car Unlocked
No really, he was...
Even though thieves didn’t actually break into his unlocked car this Ottawa man feels robbed.
Police in Gatineau, Quebec ticketed David Carriere $52 last week for breaking a bylaw that requires you to lock up your unattended vehicle.
Obviously Davied Carriere was not happy, his response says it all:
“Ah, the nanny state. Next time I visit I will lock the doors but leave the windows rolled down. As I read it, that is not technically illegal,” Carriere wrote. “Any other stupid bylaws I should be aware of?”