Our Favourites From 2016

2016 was a great year in music, movies and live shows. We asked all the 107.5 Kool Fm announcers to pick their favourites from the year, take a read below!

Charlie

Song

Justin Timberlake, Can’t Stop The Feeling. This song was everywhere this year. Admit it – you can’t help but dance when you hear it

Album

Suicide Squad Soundtrack. The movie was meh but the soundtrack was great.

Movie

Bad Moms. Come on, did you really have to ask??

Dale

Song

Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling. I’ll be honest – I mostly listen to older music. Because I’m old. But if I had to pick a song from this year, this would be it

Movie

8 Days a Week. This Beatles documentary was truly amazing.

Leanne Page

Song

Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feelin’. (Noticing a theme in this category?) First, it’s JT, second, you can’t help but want to dance while listening to it, and third, it reminds me of when I had to take David to the hospital for his back, and on our way home when he was drugged up on pain killers, he randomly started singing it at the top of his lungs at 4 in the morning.

Album

Joanne by Lady Gaga– She finally stripped down for this one, and left all the gimmicks behind. It’s beautiful, from start to finish.

Movie

Deadpool– I’m not one for superhero movies usually, but it’s hilarious, saw it twice in theatres! Plus it stars the gorgeous Ryan Reynolds. Enough said.

Live Show

City and Colour– Saw them in the Summer at the Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, and Dallas Green was incredible live! Sounded just like he does on his records, and when he did a tribute to Gord Downie by playing an acoustic version of the Tragically Hip’s ‘Ahead By A Century’, I got chills!

Darryl

Song

Starboy, The Weeknd. He was the musical guest on SNL’s season premiere, and killed it with this song!

Album

Goes to the biggest new band of the year, Twenty One Pilots. Two band members, that’s it! Their hit song, “Ride” was an instant hit on KoolFM and sports arena anthem. Just ask Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar, it was his pump up song as he walked to the plate during home games this season!

Movie

The Dad in me comes spilling out with my choice of “Finding Dory.” If it was me 5 years ago it would have been “Suicide Squad,” wow I’ve really changed.

Concert

August 20th should be known as “Tragically Hip Day” in Canada. It marked what could potentially be the Tragically Hip’s final show, which took place in Kingston. Broadcast “live,” to homes and viewing parties across the country. At my place we listened to old albums by The Hip all day and even though I wasn’t actually there Ill never forget that one concert.

Jocelyn

Song

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic. It’s got such an awesome beat. Whenever it comes on on Kool FM, I’m dancing. And singing/yelling when he goes “Hashtag BLESSED!”

Album

Shawn Mendes – Illuminate. Sometimes I get really into albums after I’ve heard the artist sing the songs from it live. So after I saw him do his intimate #IlluminateToronto acoustic show I fell in love with the album. Every time I hear it, I imagine the moments from the live show. He has such a strong voice and not only can he sing and song-write but he can play the piano and guitar.

Movie

Bridget Jones’s Baby. My sister and I went together to see it in the theatre and we were DYING of laughter. Good thing there were only a few other people in the theatre. Our uproarious laughter might have annoyed everyone. Best line: “Bridget!! I’m zorbing with Ed Sheeran!!”

Live Show

Sam Hunt at Boots and Hearts. It was such a nice scene to be out at Burl’s Creek in Oro on a hot, summer August night as the sun was setting and there was this beautiful specimen of a man serenading us with his incredible voice. And the lyrics, omg the lyrics, so poetic and romantic…I could go on but I’ll stop

Shavonne

Song

Sia, Cheap Thrills. I have a deep respect of Sia’s song writing abilities. This is an anthem for every broke girl looking to have a good time. Listen to this song with your girlfriends while drinking boxed wine.

Album

David Bowie’s Blackstar. The quality of this record was almost eclipsed by Bowie’s death, understandably so. The album artwork itself matches the caliber of the music contained within it. DISCLAIMER: This record is emotionally taxing. Only listen to it if you’re already bummed out.

Movie

It was hard to pick my favourite movie of 2016. I basically only watch horror movies and a few real gems came out this year. I decided to settle on on Don’t Breath which is actually more of a thriller than a horror movie. Beautifully shot, atmospheric with a brilliant use of sound. Definitely watch this movie with the lights off and the volume up.