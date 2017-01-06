Outdoor Skating This Weekend

The City of Barrie has 6 outdoor pads maintained by City staff and 2 are currently OPEN:

Circle at the Centre, City Hall (70 Collier St)

Current Status: OPEN weather-permitting

Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, weather-permitting

Ice rink for pleasure skating only; hockey is not permitted. Site offers parking and heated change rooms. Hours are dependent upon weather conditions and are subject to change.

Centennial Park Community Ice Rink (65 Lakeshore Drive)

Current Status: OPEN weather-permitting

Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, weather-permitting

Ice rink is for pleasure skating and hockey with washrooms located proximal to the rink. User Schedule:

• Pleasure Skating: 10am–12 noon

• Shinny Hockey: 12 noon – 2pm

• Pleasure Skating: 2–4pm

• Shinny Hockey: 4–6pm

• Pleasure Skating: 6–8pm

• Shinny Hockey: 8–10pm

Eastview, Lampman Lane, Shear Park & Red Path are still closed.

Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville is OPEN:

Everything is open! 40km Ski trails, 8km Snowshoe trails, tubing hill and Ice skating trail! Open 9-5 all weekend with rentals available! — Arrowhead Prov Park (@ArroPark) January 6, 2017