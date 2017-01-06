Listen Live

Outdoor Skating This Weekend

One of Muskoka's biggest winter attractions is ready too

By Darryl on the Drive

The City of Barrie has 6 outdoor pads maintained by City staff and 2 are currently OPEN:

  • Circle at the Centre, City Hall (70 Collier St)
    Current Status: OPEN weather-permitting
    Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, weather-permitting
    Ice rink for pleasure skating only; hockey is not permitted. Site offers parking and heated change rooms. Hours are dependent upon weather conditions and are subject to change.

  • Centennial Park Community Ice Rink (65 Lakeshore Drive)
    Current Status: OPEN weather-permitting
    Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, weather-permitting 
    Ice rink is for pleasure skating and hockey with washrooms located proximal to the rink. User Schedule:
    • Pleasure Skating: 10am–12 noon
    • Shinny Hockey: 12 noon – 2pm
    • Pleasure Skating: 2–4pm
    • Shinny Hockey: 4–6pm
    • Pleasure Skating: 6–8pm
    • Shinny Hockey: 8–10pm

Eastview, Lampman Lane, Shear Park & Red Path are still closed.

 

  • Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville is OPEN:

 

