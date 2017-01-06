Outdoor Skating This Weekend
One of Muskoka's biggest winter attractions is ready too
The City of Barrie has 6 outdoor pads maintained by City staff and 2 are currently OPEN:
- Circle at the Centre, City Hall (70 Collier St)
Current Status: OPEN weather-permitting
Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, weather-permitting
Ice rink for pleasure skating only; hockey is not permitted. Site offers parking and heated change rooms. Hours are dependent upon weather conditions and are subject to change.
- Centennial Park Community Ice Rink (65 Lakeshore Drive)
Current Status: OPEN weather-permitting
Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, weather-permitting
Ice rink is for pleasure skating and hockey with washrooms located proximal to the rink. User Schedule:
• Pleasure Skating: 10am–12 noon
• Shinny Hockey: 12 noon – 2pm
• Pleasure Skating: 2–4pm
• Shinny Hockey: 4–6pm
• Pleasure Skating: 6–8pm
• Shinny Hockey: 8–10pm
Eastview, Lampman Lane, Shear Park & Red Path are still closed.
- Arrowhead Provincial Park in Huntsville is OPEN:
Everything is open! 40km Ski trails, 8km Snowshoe trails, tubing hill and Ice skating trail! Open 9-5 all weekend with rentals available!
— Arrowhead Prov Park (@ArroPark) January 6, 2017
Please note: Tubing Hill and Ice Skating trail hours are 11:00 – 5:00
— Arrowhead Prov Park (@ArroPark) January 6, 2017