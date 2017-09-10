Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope
Get ready to Walk in Barrie, Ontario.
Walk Date:
September 10, 2017 at 8:30AM
Location:
Southshore Community Centre, 205 Lakeshore Drive Barrie, ON L4N 7Y9
Route Distance:
2.5 km or 5 km
Event Day Schedule:
8:30am – 10:00am: Registration and entertainment
9:30am: Opening ceremonies and warm-up
10:00am – 11:00am: Walk
11:00am – 12:00pm: Join us for FREE post Walk refreshments, Team & Participant recognition and children’s fun area
Local Event Updates
Please remember the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope is RAIN OR SHINE…The walk must go on!