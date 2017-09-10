Listen Live

Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope

  • September 10, 2017
  • Southshore Community Centre, Barrie

Get ready to Walk in Barrie, Ontario.

Walk Date:

September 10, 2017 at 8:30AM

Location:

Southshore Community Centre, 205 Lakeshore Drive Barrie, ON L4N 7Y9

Route Distance:

2.5 km or 5 km

Event Day Schedule:

8:30am – 10:00am: Registration and entertainment
9:30am: Opening ceremonies and warm-up
10:00am – 11:00am: Walk
11:00am – 12:00pm: Join us for FREE post Walk refreshments, Team & Participant recognition and children’s fun area

 

Local Event Updates

Please remember the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope is RAIN OR SHINE…The walk must go on!

