Overnight Shopping Spree Results in Rude Awakening

A rude wakeup call in Barrie for one Broadfoot Road resident.

The call came from his bank Monday morning, letting the guy know two of his cards were used overnight at seven Barrie businesses.

That’s when he found out his car had been broken into and his wallet taken.

The suspect here was caught on camera, described as a white male with a medium build, brown hair and grey unshaven scruff. He was wearing a blue and white tie-dyed Blue Jays hat, black t-shirt and jeans.

The card owner was out about five hundred bucks.

Anyone with information should contact Constable J Knight at 705-725-7025 ext. 2534 or jknight@barriepolice.ca . Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at P3 Tips.