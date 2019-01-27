PACE Penguin & Canadian Ski Patrol Safe Sliding Tips

10am-2pm

PACE Penguin is joining forces with the Canadian Ski Patrol to deliver safe sliding tips for kids and their families at Mount St. Louis Moonstone resort. In honour of National Ski and Snowboard day, the friendly PACE Penguin mascot and Patrol team will be on the hill meeting kids and handing out 500 free colouring books which highlight alpine safety. Visitors will have fun learning ski/snowboard safety and also be entered for a chance to win 1 of 5 plush penguins.