Page Boy Photobombs Meghan Markle At Royal Wedding

You know it's a non-traditional wedding when...there's a photobomb!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married! Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was a big Canadian connection to the royal wedding today. Entertainment talk show host Ben Mulroney and his wife Jessica Mulroney were there along with their two kids, Brian and John, who were the page boys. They helped Meghan make her grand entrance by assisting her with her long train.

One of them hilariously photobombed Meghan and Twitter went nuts.

