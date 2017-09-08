Page’s 5: Best Places To See The Fall Colours In Simcoe County

Barrie

The lovely waterfront is a great 6.7 km walk around Kempenfelt Bay! Tons of parks, the Southshore Community Centre and of course a perfect view of downtown Barrie’s skyline.

Midland

The Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre has some of the best views of colours by far! It has a variety of short, long, easy and expert trails to hike or ride. Pack a lunch and have a picnic while enjoying the changing of seasons.

Oro-Medonte

Horseshoe Valley Road is where it’s at! Take a drive down the road to see all the fabulous colours. Maybe even stop in at Horseshoe Resort for a hike or bike ride through their gorgeous trails!

Orillia

How about a beautiful boat cruise to see the Fall colours? Get more out of your scenic views by touring along Lake Couchiching with Orillia Boat Cruises. They have All Day Fall Colours tours in September and October, but hurry! They sell out quick!

Collingwood

Blue Mountain! It has some of the best views of Collingwood and Georgian Bay. Not only can you hike the mountain, but also enjoy a gondola ride or, if you’re feeling really adventurous, you can zipline! AND, here’s a driving tour of the area all laid out with tons of experiences along the way, all the while you are emerged in the beautiful scenery!

